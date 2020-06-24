Manila to build new hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Manila city government will start building a 10-story hospital near Ospital ng Maynila, one of the six district hospitals of the city.

Manila Mayor Francisco

“Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Wednesday led the groundbreaking ceremony for “Bagong Ospital ng Maynila” to mark the Philippine capital’s 449th founding anniversary.

The P2.3 billion infrastructure project, under the “Build Build Manila” program, will have a total floor area of 29,951 square meters, a capacity of 384 beds with 12 ICU units and 20 private rooms. It will also have a three-story parking building and a helipad.

Last year, Domagoso said that they will convert the old Ospital ng Maynila building into the new College of Medicine building of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila.

In his speech, the Manila mayor said they will continue to invest on human resources, equipment, and facilities to strengthen the city’s public health sector.

He said that aside from building more facilities and procuring more equipment, they have hired more health workers in less than a year, not only because of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) crisis, but also because he promised to establish a better healthcare system for residents of the city. (Minka Tiangco)

comments