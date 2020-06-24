PBA players agree to practice under proposed guidelines

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA players are committed to take part in practices and games once these activities are given the go signal by the Inter-Agency Task Force to resume.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said players who attended Tuesday’s meeting at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City were “unanimous” in their willingness to join team practices and games under strict health measures.

Marcial did say that some players were able to express their concern during the meeting that lasted two hours. But the group was able to reach common ground in accepting the proposed guidelines mapped out by the PBA Board of Governors earlier this month.

“May mga kanya-kanya silang concern,” Marcial said. “But at the end of the day, unanimous sila na they’re willing to play and to practice.”

The PBA has yet to receive an official word from the IATF if the proposed guidelines will be approval in order for at least the resumption of team practices as early as next month.

PBA teams are required to undergo COVID-19 tests every 10 days while batches of four players, a trainer and health officer each and disinfecting of facilities using hospital standards will be observed during practices under the protocols.

A “bubble setup” that will limit the players’ contact outside of their families is also part of the planned measures.

While everyone seems eager to return to normal activities, San Miguel Beer guard Chris Ross had expressed safety concerns under the planned setup.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel guard LA Tenorio said some players were reluctant to get back into normal activities unless a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 virus is discovered.

Marcial and deputy commissioner Eric Castro explained the said guidelines during the meeting which the league said was “well-attended,” before the league officials let the players discuss the measures among themselves.

“We are all unanimous that we are willing to play and to play when on call,” said Marcial, quoting one player he begged off from naming.

Marcial said another meeting with select players is scheduled in August that is if the chance of resuming the suspended 45th season remains in the dark.

