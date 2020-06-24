Thirdy Ravena to bring act to Japan B League

i By JONAS TERRADO

Thirdy Ravena is set to take the next step of his basketball career after signing a contract to play for San-En Neophoenix of Japan’s B.League first division.

The Neophoenix made the announcement Wednesday which made Ravena the first player to sign under the B.League’s Asian Player Quota, a rule that allows participating teams to hire Asian players beginning the 2020-21 season.

“A new chapter awaits. From the 63 (Philippine area code) to the 81 (Japanese area code),” Ravena said on his Instagram account, moments after the team made the deal official.

Ravena entertained offers from numerous B.League teams since announcing in November his intent to pursue opportunities outside of the Philippines.

His manager Marvin Espiritu said Ravena and the club came to terms last month, with a confidentiality clause requiring the Neophoenix to make the first announcement.

The 23-year-old Ravena will play for the San-En Neophoenix squad that is coming off a lowly 5-36 record for dead last in the six-team Central District. The B.League cancelled its season last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San-En Neophoenix plays its home games in Toyohashi City in the Aichi prefecture, though the club also represents the Eastern Mikawa province and Shizuoka prefecture.

The B.League, composed of three divisions, has been in existence since 2016 after a merger between Japan’s National Basketball League and the BJ League. The first and second divisions have 18 teams each while the third division has 12 clubs.

“B.LEAGUE has engaged communication with foreign countries to promote internationalization since the first season in 2016. We are very pleased to welcome Ravena to (the) B.LEAGUE for the first year of Asian Player Quotas,” the B.League said in a statement.

Ravena will try to make a good impression in the Land of the Rising Sun after a decorated UAAP career that saw him lead the Ateneo Blue Eagles to three straight championships and win the same number of Finals Most Valuable Player awards.

The son of TNT KaTropa coach Bong Ravena and former volleyball star Mozzy Ravena and younger brother of NLEX star Kiefer skipped the opportunity to become the consensus No. 1 overall pick of last year’s PBA Draft for a shot at playing abroad.

His last on-court appearance came in late-February when he produced 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Gilas Pilipinas’ 100-70 victory over Indonesia in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

