E-Gilas eye tournament against China, Japan, Korea

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Buoyed by its recent 5-0 demolition of Indonesia in the FIBA Esports Open event, E-Gilas Pilipinas looks to improve further with an invitational competition against China, Japan and Korea this August.

E-Gilas team manager Richard Brojan said Thursday that he is in talks with counterparts from the three countries for a possible NBA2K tournament in an effort to test each other’s skill.

“Right now we’re on the planning stage, and we’re hoping to do it this August,” said Brojan. “That’s the target date before the release of the new version of the NBA2K.”

Brojan said they are also mulling to stage local events to keep members of the PH team sharp and deadly.

China, Japan and Korea are considered the best ‘gamers’ in the continent but were not included to the FIBA Esports Open where E-Gilas outclassed the Indons in the regional series.

Dubbed as the Dream Team, the national team of Aljon “Shintarou” Cruzin, Rial Polog Jr., Philippe “Izzo” Alzaraz, Rocky “Rak” Braña, Al “Alt” Timajo, Custer “Aguila” Galas and Clark Banzon dominated Indonesia with an average winning margin of 33.8 points.

The core of the team won for the country the Asian Pacific NBA2K title as Polog bagged the title in 2016 and 2019, while Galas and Alzaraz captured the crown in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

FIBA, in collaboration with the NBA2k, had its first esports meet as part of the federation’s initiatives to grow the FIBA family.

Plans of having another meet is in the works as the federation formed a special committee intended for esports, which includes Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

According to Panlilio, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis appointed him to a working team that will discuss the future of esports with FIBA.

“FIBA will push esports for sure as it is one of its innovative initiatives to expand the FIBA family,” said Panlilio.

