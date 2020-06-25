Fajardo to fellow Cebuanos: Follow health protocols

By WAYLON GALVEZ

June Mar Fajardo, Cebu’s most popular athlete, on Thursday called on his provincemates to follow the government’s health guidelines to the letter after the government put Cebu City back to Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) due to an alarming increase of coronavirus cases.

“Sumunod sana tayo sa sinasabi ng gobyerno. Para sa ating lahat naman ng mga sinasabing guidelines at health protocols,” said the six-time PBA MVP from San Miguel Beer who is worried to death about the situation of Cebu’s premier city.

“Possible namang bumaba at mawala yung COVID-19 kung talagang makikinig, susunod lang tayo. Stay Home na lang kung hindi naman talaga kailangan lumabas,” added Fajardo.

The country now has more than 32,000 confirmed cases, and Cebu City has been on spotlight in the past few days due to the locals apparent disregarded of basic health protocols like wearing of facemask and social distancing.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered early this week that Cebu City be back on ECQ until June 30 after cases of COVID-19 reached the 5,000-mark.

Fajardo, who hails from Pinamungahan which is a 3-hour drive from the city, said he was saddened to see that Cebu is now the ‘hot zone’ following a record increase of COVID cases.

“Nakakalungkot siyempre na ang madaming kaso ngayon sa Cebu. Ang daming naapektuhang pamilya… buti sana kung isa lang. Kaya sana sumunod na lang tayo sa panawagan ng gobyerno,” he said.

Fajardo’s utmost concern is the safety of his parents — Marites and Bonifacio.

“Hindi naman mawawala na mag-alala. Sila din nag-aalala sa akin. Pero ok naman ako… sila din naman ok dun. Everyday kami nagtatawagan ng parents ko,” Fajardo also advised his relatives in the city to stay home and obey health guidelines.

