Father roles

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: “My father, he was like the rock, the guy you went to with every problem.” – Gwyneth Paltrow

FATHER ROLES: Every generation has its fair share of actors lined up for father roles.

Once a former matinee idol or any established actor hits a certain age – these days, it’s a little past 30 – he is deemed good enough, ripe enough, for a father role.

In the old days, the 60s and 70s, taking on a father role is tantamount to closing a career. Actors delayed accepting them for as long as they could in the hope that they’re still good enough for leading man roles.

These days, starting about two decades ago, father roles are being assigned to younger and younger actors.

TV and movie execs explain that the audience has grown considerably younger, so that they have to establish a connection with them by casting relatively young actors as well in senior roles.

On TV and movies, they are cornered by Christopher de Leon, Albert Martinez, Tirso Cruz III, Gardo Versoza, Gabby Concepcion, Tonton Gutierrez, Rowell Santiago, Eric Quizon, Robin Padilla, Cesar Montano, Ian Veneracion, Aga Muhlach, Jay Manalo, Jestoni Alarcon, Ricky Davao, Ariel Rivera.

The quick passing of time has pushed forward and furthermore actors who used to play father roles into grandfather parts. They include Ronaldo Valdez, Tommy Abuel, Eddie Gutierrez, Dante Rivero. STEPPING UP: Today’s leading men aren’t exempt from playing roles of fathers, albeit to kids below 12.

Among them are Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes, Marvin Agustin, Jericho Rosales, Derek Ramsay, Dennis Trillo, John Lloyd Cruz. It takes just a little more time before they can soon step up into the shoes of Christopher de Leon, Albert Martinez and company.

