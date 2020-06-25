Fiery Saso fires 66, ties 2 others for early Japan lead

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Rookie Yuka Saso turned in a round only a big-hearted player can dish out and found herself a surprise leader with two others at the start of the Earth Mondahmin Cup Thursday in Chiba.

Flashing the brilliance that made her a double-gold medal winner in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, the Fililipo-Japanese player fired a six-under 66 and drew level with Japanese Mayu Hamada and Tsugumi Miyazaki in the LPGA of Japan Tour debut.

The 19-year-old Saso was solid on the backnine where she started as she birdied the 15th to end a string of pars. She closed out her first 9 holes with another birdie to further bolster her confidence.

That resulted to a four-hole birdie binge starting on the third hole of the par-72 layout.

Saso’s efforts put her in strong contention in the $2.1 million event, JLPGA’s first event following a long break due to coronavirus.

Saso, Hamada and Miyazaki enjoy a one-shot lead on Seira Oki and Rumi Yoshiba, who both shot a 67, while 15-time JLPGA winner Momoko Ueda finished with eight others with 68.

