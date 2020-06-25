More modern PUJ routes open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

*

ADDITIONAL routes for modernized public utility jeepneys (PUJs) will be opened beginning June 26 to transport more commuters in the Greater Manila area, almost a month after the implementation of the general community quarantine (GCQ).

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said at least 191 modern jeepneys compliant with the requirements set by the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) were given special permits to service the following 10 routes to be launched on Friday.

– Quirino Highway-UP Town Center

– SM Fairview -Commonwealth via Regalado Avenue

– Quezon Memorial Circle Loop

– Tikling-Binangonan

– Antipolo-Pasig via East Bank Road

– Rosario-Pinagbuhatan Pasig

– West Avenue-P. Noval via Del Monte

– Biñan-Balibago via Manila South Road

– Tramo-Sucat

– San Isidro-Congressional Junction Dasmariñas

These are in addition to the nine other routes earlier launched by the LTFRB as part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) gradual, calibrated, and in phases approach to restore mass transportation in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

The LTFRB earlier announced that it has given modern jeepneys the green light to resume its operations on the second phase of public transport revival after more than two months of hard lockdown in the metropolis.

Modern jeeps add to the other modes of public transportation that have been allowed by the LTFRB and DoTr to operate since the first week of GCQ.

comments