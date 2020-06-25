MORE NEWS

2 to 4 storms seen in July

About two to four tropical cyclones are likely in July, marking the start of the peak season for typhoons in the country. According to Ana Liza Solis, chief of the Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, these tropical cyclones are likely to make landfall over Southern and Northern Luzon or veer to the east away from the country. The next tropical cyclones will be named “Carina,” “Dindo,” “Enteng,” and “Ferdie.” PAGASA said that more tropical cyclones are entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility than anywhere else in the world, with an average of 20 tropical cyclones in this region per year. Of the 20 cyclones, eight or nine of them make landfall or traverse the Philippines. The peak of the typhoon season in the country is July through October, when nearly 70 percent of all tropical cyclones develop, the State weather bureau noted. PAGASA historical data showed that about six to nine tropical cyclones are likely to form from August to October, or two to three tropical cyclones each month. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

NPA bomb depot discovered

CAMP BANCASI, Butuan City – Troops of the 23rd Infantry Battalion (23rd IB) discovered on Tuesday morning a bomb depot of the New People’s Army (NPA) in the hinterland of Barangay Maasin, Esperanza, Agusan del Sur, the military reported yesterday. The 23rd IB troops found the depot where the communist rebels buried several components and materials used in making bombs, including anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, 23rd IB Civil Military Operations officer 1st Lt. Roel T. Maglalang said. The discovery of the bomb materials was made through a tip from concerned residents in the area, the military officer said. The troops found 11 containers of ammonium nitrate, blasting caps, 205 rounds ctg, five magazines for M14 rifle, one roll of firing wire, NPA-issued garments, and subversive documents. The recovered ammonium nitrate could generate 60 anti-personnel mines, Maglalang said. “The residents are also worried that the bombs might hit them, that’s why they reported this,” the 23rd CMO officer added. (Mike U. Crismundo)

HRET offices locked down

The offices of the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal in Quezon City have been on lockdown for 14 days since June 23, Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Mario Victor F. Leonen, tribunal chairperson, said yesterday. Leonen said the lockdown was ordered “due to a possible case of coronavirus disease 2019.” He also said: “The person may have been infected after we did a staff wide rapid test a week ago. He was a liaison between government offices.” “We have also informed the other government agency involved. We will inform all the litigants and lawyers,” he added. In the meantime, Leonen said, essential staff will do work from home. The HRET is the sole judge of all contests involving the election and qualifications of the members of the House of Representatives. Its counterpart in the Senate is the Senate Electoral Tribunal. (Rey Panaligan)

Village councilor shot dead

BACOLOD CITY – A barangay councilor was killed while a policeman was wounded in two separate shooting incidents in the two provinces of Negros. In Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental, 56-year-old Feliciano Trosa, a barangay councilor of Barangay Nagbinlod, was gunned down by an unidentified man in Barangay Nagbinlod. In San Enrique, Negros Occidental, Police Staff Sgt. Adan Bello, 42, of La Carlota City, who is assigned to the Valladolid Municipal Police Station, was wounded after he was shot by an unidentified man on a motorcycle in Barangay Poblacion. (Glazyl Masculino)

