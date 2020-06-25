SBP hails Thirdy after signing as ‘import’ in JBL

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has welcomed with open arms the decision of Thirdy Ravena to play for Japan’s B. League first division.

“The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is proud that a Filipino basketball player is the first ever Asian import to be signed in Japan’s B.League. We congratulate Thirdy Ravena for this achievement and we are one with Filipino basketball fans in hoping he finds success there,” SBP president Panlilio said in a statement.

Panlilio assured that Ravena remains committed to Gilas Pilipinas and considered playing for the national team a “priority” when called up.

The 23-year-old Ravena is set to take his act abroad after signing with the San-En Neophoenix.

The ball club announced the recent development Wednesday, making Ravena the first player to sign under the B.League’s Asian Player quota. The rule allows teams to hire Asian players or imports starting the 2020-21 season.

“Thirdy has always expressed willingness to play for the Philippines and he reiterated his commitment in playing for Gilas Pilipinas in a short conversation we had earlier.

“He assured us that playing for Gilas is a top priority for him and we’re hopeful that the San-En NeoPhoenix will make him available for the FIBA windows,” the SBP president added.

The former Ateneo standout came to terms last month with Neophoenix, a team coming off at rockbottom with a 5-36 record in the six-team Central District, his manager Marvin Espiritu bared.

The B. League’s season was cancelled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Panlilio believes that Ravena’s stint in Japan is a “great opportunity” for him to “expand his horizons and to learn more basketball at an international level.”

“This is his chance to grow as a basketball player and everything that he learns in Japan will be beneficial for Gilas as well. We are confident that he will represent the Philippines well with his talent and sportsmanship.”

