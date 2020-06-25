TNT fires Tab Baldwin

BY JONAS TERRADO

(UPDATED) Tab Baldwin is no longer part of the TNT KaTropa coaching staff after drawing the ire of several members of the local basketball community with comments made in a video podcast almost two weeks ago.

A highly-placed source disclosed that Baldwin was relieved of his duties as assistant coach and consultant in the aftermath of the comments on PBA policies on imports and officiating and by describing local coaches as “tactically immature.”

Baldwin was later suspended three games and fined P75,000 by PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial for what the league described as “detrimental comments.”

Baldwin will remain as coach of Ateneo and program director of Gilas Pilipinas.

KaTropa team manager Gabby Cui, however, tried to tone down the issue, saying they have been thinking of the transition just before the lockdown.

“Coach Tab will be focusing on his coaching chores at Ateneo and his role as program director of the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas),” said Cui. “The team is adapting well to the system of Coach Bong (Ravena) and team consultant Mark Dickel.”

Still, the TNT management lauded Baldwin’s effort and time while he was still the team’s assistant coach.

The former Gilas coach has more prominent tasks handling both jobs compared to TNT.

In the podcast, Baldwin also criticized PBA’s single-import format.

He also claimed that imports in the PBA are given ‘rules latitude’ by the referees which did not sit well with league officials.

The PBA Board of Governors is chaired by TNT’s Rickie Vargas while Meralco’s Al Panlilio is SBP president.

TNT, Meralco and NLEX is under one umbrella with Manny V. Pangilinan calling the shots.

Incidentally, Pangilinan is close to some ‘powers that be’ in International Basketball Federation (FIBA) who was also hit by Baldwin.

His main task as program director is to oversee the preparation of the Gilas Pilipinas team to the 2023 Fiba World Cup which the country will be co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

