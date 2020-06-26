112 areas placed under localized lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CHITO CHAVEZ

*

SOME 112 areas have been placed under localized lockdown by their respective local government units (LGUs) in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Friday.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that the “localized lockdown is the best approach in containing COVID-19 as it surgically targets areas where cases, either positive or suspected, are concentrated’’.

He added that the ploy is a testament that the localized lockdown is a valuable method that can prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

“Localized lockdown is like hitting COVID-19 at its source which has been proven to be effective especially in the 112 areas where it is currently being implemented. It really works since the hot zones areas are secluded from the rest of the community, hence, stopping the transmission to other communities,” Año said.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana recently issued the operational guidelines on the application of the zoning strategy in implementing the National Action Plan against COVID-19.

DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that of the 112 areas that have been placed under localized lockdown as of June 21, 67 are in the Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR); 18 in National Capital Region, 19 in Cebu City, one each in Cavite, Quezon Province, Leyte; and five in Cagayan de Oro City.

comments