12 COVID hotspots in Cebu City

BY CALVIN CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – Twelve barangays in Cebu City have been tagged as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hotspots.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said validation was still ongoing to determine the areas in the 12 most-infected barangays that will be placed under total lockdown.

“Generally, all barangays are still under lockdown but we have 12 focused barangays where stricter measures will be enforced. What we will have is a segmented lockdown where an entire barangay may not be placed under total lockdown. It could just be a sitio, a street or a household,” said Labella in a press briefing yesterday, Friday, at the Central Command Headquarters.

The 12 barangays were identified as COVID-19 hotpots based on the number of active cases in their areas. These include Sambag II (128 cases), Kamputhaw (123), Sambag I (109), Basak San Nicolas (104), Mabolo (82), Guadalupe (79), Lahug (78), Duljo (77), Tinago (67), Tisa (65), Ermita (45), and Tejero (45).

