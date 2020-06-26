Boracay tourists can only stay at certified hotels, resorts

BY TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY – With the gradual reopening of tourist destinations after strict lockdown has been eased, the Department of Tourism (DoT-6) is reminding potential visitors of world-famous Boracay Island they can only stay at certified hotels and resorts.

“They cannot book their stay in unauthorized hotels or resorts,” said DOT Western Visayas Regional Director Helen Catalbas.

The DoT-6 is leading the checking of accredited hotels after the June 16 reopening of the country’s most popular beach destination in Malay town, Aklan province to regional visitors.

As of June 24, DoT has granted 20 hotels and resorts in Boracay with the Certificate of Authority to Operate (CAO) while another one has a Provisional Certificate of Authority to Operate (PCAO).

