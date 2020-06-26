Cavite COVID-19 cases rise to 538

BY ANTHONY GIRON

IMUS CITY, Cavite – Twenty-five confirmed new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases were reported in Cavite province, bringing the total cases in the area to 538, the provincial authorities reported Friday.

The surge of cases in the province has been observed this week particularly in the four neighboring districts or cities of Bacoor, now with 179 cases; Dasmariñas, with 98; Imus, 79; and General Trias, 58.

Governor Juanito Victor C. Remulla confirmed on Friday the 25 cases, citing it was the biggest additional number reported in Cavite province in four months.

Remulla also reported that at least 13 police officers assigned in Cavite were found to be COVID-19 positive.

