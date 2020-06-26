CrossFit Games may be held in September

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

The 2020 CrossFit Games could start on Sept. 14 depending on travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Friday.

In a tweet, organizers said they are “actively monitoring events globally and will continue to adapt plans for the Games in an effort to host an exciting event for the community.”

Around 300 competitors were set to join the CrossFit Games from July 29 to August 2 in Madison, Wisconsin but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The initial target for restart is on Aug. 17.

The competition will also take place in a different venue at an undisclosed ranch in California, with 30 men and 30 women participating who qualified via sanctionals or the Open, the South China Morning Post reported.

CrossFit Games is an annual competition for crossfit athletes and enthusiasts all over the world and operated by CrossFit Inc. which is currently under fire.

Owner Greg Glassman, who drew flak over “FLOYD-19” tweet response, stepped down from his post and sold his fitness company to veteran athlete and affiliate gym owner Eric Roza.

Sports footwear giant Reebok, also the CrossFit Games sponsor, announced it will end its partnership with CrossFit later this year.

More than 1,000 affiliated gyms, including CrossFit Magnus, have reportedly left the company.

CrossFit has over 13,000 gyms in more than 120 countries, generating some $4 billion in annual revenues.

