DepEd welcomes revival of GMRC

The Department of Education yesterday welcomed the recent passage of Republic Act 11476 or the Good Manners and Right Conduct and Values Education Act.

DepEd thanked President Duterte, legislators, and advocates for their support to the agency in “further empowering our youth to contribute to nation-building while protecting their physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual, and social well-being.”

Despite the passage of the law, DepEd maintained that it has been “providing lessons” of GMRC and Values Education in the K-to-12 curriculum. “We value the vital role of RA 11476 will play in strengthening our youth’s decision-making skills, attitude, and behaviors, especially in these critical times,” DepEd added.

This coming school year 2020-2021, DepEd said that schools will be teaching 313 Most Essential Learning Competencies from Grades 1 to 10. As part of DepEd’s Basic Education-Learning Continuity Plan, its K-to-12 curriculum has been streamlined to 5,689 MECLs from the original 14,171 – or a reduction by 60 percent – to “address curriculum review finding of congestion and overlaps.”

DepEd noted that with this law and the nation’s aspiration to guide the youth to the right path, “we look forward to raising more Filipinos who are Maka-Diyos, Maka-tao, Makakalikasan at Makabansa.” (Ina Hernando Malipot)

