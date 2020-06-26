He stretched out his hand

Gospel: MT 8:1-4

WHEN Jesus came down from the mountain, great crowds followed him. And then a leper approached, did him homage, and said, “Lord, if you wish, you can make me clean.” He stretched out his hand, touched him, and said, “I will do it. Be made clean.” His leprosy was cleansed immediately. Then Jesus said to him, “See that you tell no one, but go show yourself to the priest, and offer the gift that Moses prescribed; that will be proof for them.”

After a series of teachings given in the Sermon on the Mount (cf Mt 5-7), Jesus translates what he has said into an act of loving kindness by healing a person suffering from leprosy. The leper approaches Jesus tentatively, wondering if Jesus wishes to heal him. Jesus always wills good for people.

He demonstrates his goodwill unconditionally. Before Jesus expresses in words his will of making the leper clean, with the Greek verb thélō “I will,” he already stretches out his hand. Jesus’ goodwill, demonstrated by the concrete gesture of reaching out and expressed in kind words, brings immediate healing to the leper.

Kind words, coupled with loving gestures of concern, do heal people. Small acts of kindness and words of affirmation can concretize our big ideas about goodness and goodwill.

