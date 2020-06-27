GMA News, winner!

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

CONSISTENTLY leading as the Philippines’ number one online news video publisher, GMA News exceeded its own record anew as it marked its highest ever global ranking based on the May 2020 leaderboard of social video ana­lytics Tubular Labs.

Ranked fifth worldwide under the News and Politics category, GMA News tallied 458.6 million video views on Facebook while it recorded 181.5 million video views on YouTube for the entire month of May.

At the same time, “24 Oras’” livestream remains to be the most-watched local newscast both on Facebook and YouTube. GMA’s flagship newscast began streaming globally on GMA News’ Facebook page and YouTube channel last May 11.

GMA News’ online leadership is also made possible through the efforts of the GMA News and Public Affairs Digital team. Its Digital Video Section has also been producing viral and online exclusive explainers, talk shows, and human interest stories – keeping netizens informed and at the same time inspired especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Among its top original videos that raked in millions of views is the “Need To Know” series of explainers to help shed light on the social and political issues that have surfaced amid the pandemic.

“Need to Know’s” “Paano na­sugpo ng Vietnam ang COVID-19?” video reached a whopping 16.4 million views; while its “Kailan dapat sumama sa pulis?” and “COVID-19 vaccine, kaya ba in 18 months?” videos got 1.8 million and 1.7 million views, respec­tively.

On the other hand, the viral human interest story “Milagro sa Gitna ng COVID-19 Pandemic” about a couple who success­fully conceived a child after seven years despite the wife’s condition, registered 3.2 million views.

GMA News and Public Affairs also recently launched its first Zoom talk show hosted by GMA News pillar and COVID-19 survivor Howie Severino called “Quaran­tined with Howie.”

Also in May, GMA News’ Fa­cebook page also tallied 55 mil­lion engagements – its highest monthly total to date – accord­ing to leading content discovery and social monitoring platform CrowdTangle.

All these videos and more are being premiered on GMA News Online’s website, www.gmanews.tv, and later on in GMA News’ Fa­cebook page and YouTube chan­nel.

