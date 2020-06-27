House records 8th COVID-19 case

BY CHARISSA M. LUCI-ATIENZA

*

THE House of Representatives has recorded its eight confirmed case of COVID-19 after a congressional staff tested positive for the deadly disease.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce our 8th confirmed case of COVID-19,” House Secretary General Atty. Jose Luis Montales said in a message sent to House members, officials and employees on late Friday night.

He said the congressional staff is “presently in his province.”

According to Montales, the concerned legislative staff stayed in Quezon City from June 17 to 23.

“He stayed in the staff house and visited their office once. He interacted mainly with his fellow staff member, chief of staff, and consultant,” he said.

He said the chief of staff “tested negative” for the deadly disease, while the other staff member and the consultant “are yet to be tested.”

“They are in isolation and being monitored,” he said.

Last June 8, Montales bared that two of their co- employees contracted the disease.

He said the two employees are a couple, one of whom is assigned at the Printing Office, while the other is at the Engineering Department.

He said the couple last reported for work on May 28.

“Protocols for handling positive cases and their close contacts are being observed. Let’s pray for our co-employees’ recovery,” Montales said.

Last April 19, Montales announced that a House security personnel tested positive for the COVID-19.

He said the employee, who is from the Legislative Security Bureau, is asymptomatic and is undergoing dialysis.

The employee last reported for work in January, he said.

Montales said the employee was admitted to a hospital on April 7 for pneumonia and discharged on April 11.

“The employee was admitted again after testing positive, though has been asymptomatic since,” Montales said.

Two House employees from Printing Service had tested positive for coronavirus disease, one of whom died on March 15 and the another one recovered.

A 65-year old male staff of a lawmaker who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on March 21.

Last March, Montales disclosed that Bulacan 4th district Rep. Henry Villarica tested positive for COVID-19.

According to him, Villarica, who last reported for work on March 4, was admitted to the hospital on March 12 for pneumonia.

Reports said Villarica attended an event, initiated by Baliuag Mayor Ferdie Estrella, who contracted the disease.

Estrella tested positive for COVID on March 8.

