Kerwin alone in detention, has no access outside — NBI

Self-confessed drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa has no access to gadgets and visitors while under detention, the National Bureau of Investigation said yesterday.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin made this assurance amid allegations that Kerwin, the son of slain Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., is still engaged in the narcotics trade.

Lavin said Espinosa remains in the custody of the NBI and is kept alone in a detention cell inside the NBI main office in Manila.

“Witness siya under the WPP,” the NBI spokesman said.

Despite being a witness, Lavin said Espinosa is not allowed access to gadgets and visitors.

“Bawal ‘yung cellphone,” he stressed.

Since the start of the community quarantine in March, Lavin said the NBI has disallowed accepting visitors for detainees.

“Nilimit lang, restricted. ‘Yung lawyer, ‘yung doktor namin puwede silang tingnan,” Lavin said.

Lavin said the NBI has formed a joint task force to look into allegations that Kerwin continues to be involved in illegal drugs trading.

The task force is comprised of three NBI divisions – Task Force Anti-Illegal Drugs, the NBI National Capital Region Office, and the Special Operations Group.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra gave the directive to the NBI to investigate the allegations of Police Lt. Col. Jovie Espinoda that Kerwin continues to be involved in illegal drugs activities.

Kerwin returned to the Philippines on Nov. 18, 2016 following his arrest in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He was turned over to NBI in December 2016 after the Regional Trial Cour in Baybay CIty, Leyte granted his transfer from the custody of the Philippine National Police-Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG).

Espenido made allegations that Kerwin remains active in the trading of illegal drugs in Pampanga, Cavite, Bulacan, and the cities of Pasay and Taguig despite being under the custody of the NBI this month. (Jeffrey Damicog)

