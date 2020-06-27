Landing Disney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

JUST A THOUGHT: “Adults are always asking little kids what they want to be when they grow up ‘cáuse they’re looking for ideas.” – Paula Poundstone

*

REALIZING A DREAM: Mom­my’s dream is for her daughter to make it someday as an ac­tress on Broadway. Her kid is only 10 years old.

Slowly but surely, Mommy Irish has been guiding, not goading, little Sheena Bentoy to the right career path.

Noting that her daughter, at age 3, already showed signs of liking music, Irish exposed her to the arts. She enrolled her in music, ballet, modelling lessons.

At such an early age, Sheena loved holding the microphone, pretending she was a singer.

*

ASIAN TOUR: Everything paid off early on. Before she reached age 10, Sheena had landed a role in international musical “The Lion King” (by Disney), which went on tour for a year.

Playing the young Nala, Shee­na performed in more than 100 shows throughout Manila, Sin­gapore, Busan, Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong.

Sheena and her mom Irish say landing the Disney role was like going through the eye of a needle.

Asked about her most un­forgettable experience on tour, Sheena said it was visiting dif­ferent countries and meeting different kinds of people.

The young theater actress is an incoming Grade 6 student at Fr. Luigi Caburlotto School in her hometown Amadeo, Cavite.

*

STAR OF TVC: The most re­cent feather on Sheena’s cap is landing the lead in the newest PROMIL Kid TV commercial.

The TVC is set in a stage musi­cal, where Sheena takes center stage, and sets off to fly literally. It seems like a promise of things to come.

comments