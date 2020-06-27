P6.8-M shabu seized in Naga City drug bust

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NINO N. LUCES

*

CAMP OLA, Albay – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have confiscated a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million during the buy-bust operation in Naga City on Friday afternoon.

Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) spokesperson Major Malu Calubaquib said operatives from PDEA Camarines Sur, PDEA Catanduanes, PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, backed by Naga City police, launched a drug sting against Jay Joseph Factor, 39, at Zone 3, CBD 2, Barangay Triangulo in Naga City.

Ms. Cotton Yuson-Talento, PDEA Bicol spokesperson, said the confiscation of a kilo of shabu and the arrest of the suspect could have a high impact on illegal drug business in the region.

“Kapag nag-1 kilo or more ‘yung seizure ng drugs, malaki ang epekto nito sa supply kaya nagiging high impact siya,” she said.

Yuson disclosed that Factor was previously arrested sometimes in 2017 for the same violation in Daet town, Camarines Norte province but was released in March 2019.

“Nag-work po siya sa Naic, Cavite as construction worker, tapos last work sa Lucena po as bodegero. Nakulong po ito noon 2017 sa kasong drugs din ng Daet MPS tapos nakalabas po noong March 2019,” she said.

comments