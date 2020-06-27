Ramon Revilla Sr., 93

- Home
BY NEIL RAMOS
*
FORMER actor-turned senator, Ramon Revilla Sr., has died.
His son and namesake Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. made the announcement Friday relating in a statement his father “succumbed to heart failure” at 5:20 p.m. the same day, some two months after he was rushed to a hospital due to breathing problems.
Born Jose Acuna Bautista, Revilla Sr. earned huge notice in the ‘70s as action star playing anting-anting-wielding anti-heroes including “Nardong Putik” and “Tonyong Bayawak,” among others.
He won a FAMAS Best Actor trophy in 1973 for his performance in “Hulihin Si Tiyagong Akyat.”
Prior to joining showbiz, he worked as senior intelligence officer and later as head of the Secret Service Unit of the Bureau of Customs from 1965 to 1972.
His career in politics started in 1992 when he was elected senator, finishing two terms.
This success enabled him to establish a formidable political dynasty.
He is noted also for having supposedly fathered at least 81 children with several women.
“The late senator was a pillar of the Philippine movie industry and the Father of the Public Works Act. His contributions will be remembered by people as among those who paved the way for movie and public works industries’ continued growth and development,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.