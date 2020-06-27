Ramon Revilla Sr., 93

BY NEIL RAMOS

FORMER actor-turned senator, Ramon Revilla Sr., has died.

His son and namesake Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. made the announce­ment Friday relating in a statement his father “suc­cumbed to heart failure” at 5:20 p.m. the same day, some two months after he was rushed to a hospital due to breathing problems.

Born Jose Acuna Bautista, Revilla Sr. earned huge notice in the ‘70s as action star playing anting-ant­ing-wielding anti-heroes including “Nardong Putik” and “Tonyong Bayawak,” among others.

He won a FAMAS Best Actor trophy in 1973 for his performance in “Hulihin Si Tiyagong Akyat.”

Prior to joining showbiz, he worked as senior intel­ligence officer and later as head of the Secret Service Unit of the Bureau of Cus­toms from 1965 to 1972.

His career in politics started in 1992 when he was elected senator, finishing two terms.

This success enabled him to establish a formidable political dynasty.

He is noted also for hav­ing supposedly fathered at least 81 children with several women.

“The late senator was a pillar of the Philippine movie industry and the Father of the Public Works Act. His contributions will be remembered by peo­ple as among those who paved the way for movie and public works indus­tries’ continued growth and development,” Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

