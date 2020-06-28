2 dead, 2 hurt in Cavite road mishaps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS CITY, Cavite – A woman died over the weekend while two others were seriously injured when the speeding motorcycle they were riding slid along a road in Barangay Tabora, General Emilio Aguinaldo (GEA)-Bailen, this province.

A man also died on Saturday when the bicycle he was driving was hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Antero Soriano Highway in Barangay Amaya I, Tanza.

The two mishap deaths brought to nine the number of fatalities involving two-wheel vehicles and cars in Cavite province this month, reports from the Police Provincial Office (PPO) showed.

Reports identified the fatality in GEA-Bailen as May-An Velasco Angat, 27, a motorcycle back rider; and in Tanza as Nievel Patropez Gorpe, 39.

The injured were Roselyn Untalan Sermonia, 23, also a back rider; and motorcycle driver Sarah Estaco Gloriani, 20, both companions of Angat.

The first accident, involving Angat and the two other young women, reportedly happened at 2:50 a.m. Saturday on Alfonso-Aguinaldo Road in Tabora, GEA-Bailen, a remote municipality in Cavite’s upland eighth district.

Initial investigation conducted by officer-on-case Police Corporal June A. Lopez, showed that the Mio Sporty motorcycle driven by Gloriani, with Sermonia and Angat on the back seat, skidded while traveling at high speed along the road.

Rescuers brought the three women to Dr. Rodolfo Poblete Memorial Hospital in Alfonso, but Angat was pronounced dead on arrival by an attending doctor.

Gloriani and Sermonia have been confined in the same hospital due to the injuries they sustained.

The damaged motorcycle was brought to the GEA-Bailen municipal police station.

The other accident that involved Gorpe occurred at 11:15 p.m. Saturday on A. Soriano Highway, Tanza, the PPO reported on Sunday showed.

Investigator Police Corporal Nikko Paul Barranco reported that Gorpe was riding a bicycle when hit by a Hyundai Kona SUV (with plate DAL 8549) on the lane leading to Naic town.

Gorpe succumbed to multiple injuries while he was being treated at the Divine Grace Medical Center, according to Barranco.

Police arrested Loreto Bangaan Bigornia Jr., 33, the car driver, at a subdivision in Barangay Amaya II, also in Tanza.

A charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide was being readied against Bigornia who was detained at the Tanza municipal police station. (Anthony Giron)

comments