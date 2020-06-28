A few more adjustments to help jeepney drivers

IN the gradual return to normal after government lockdown restrictions closed down many businesses and offices and forced all workers to stay at home so as to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a great deal of the work has had to be done by the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

This is because the mass gatherings of people, seen as the principal way the virus jumps from person to person, take place not in factories or offices, only occasionally in spots events and concerts, but daily in the crush of people taking the light rails around Metro Manila.

Now that we are slowly returning to normal, the trains are running again but only up to 50 percent capacity, so as to allow passengers to maintain proper distancing, along with wearing face masks. Some buses, taxis, and UV Express units are now running, but with strict orders to maintain proper distancing between passengers. Motorcyclists with the proper suits are now allowed to have passengers.

But traditional jeepneys are still not allowed to take to the streets. Instead, there are a few so-called “modern jeepneys” that look more like small buses than the iconic jeepneys that evolved from the American GI jeeps after World War II and Liberation.

The government appears to be pushing its long-range plan to phase out the old jeepneys, many of which have old polluting engines and seat 20 people in two cramped seats facing each other. Last Thursday, the DoTr announced it was doubling the equity subsidy from P80,000 to P150,000 to help jeepney operators and drivers acquire modern units to replace their old jeepneys.

Many jeepney drivers with no other source of income have turned to begging in the streets, prompting Sen. Nancy Binay to remark: “The DoTr and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board should not be blind to the cry of our jeepney drivers. Why not tell it straight to them…Will the traditional jeepneys be allowed to operate or not?”

Buses and light rails have been allowed to operate but with proper spacing between passengers. Jeepneys could also be required to ensure the same spacing. Some jeepney drivers have even installed plastic sheets to isolate each jeepney passenger, in readiness for when they hope they will be allowed to return to the road.

For jeepney drivers and operators, the issue is they need to return to work after nearly four months of lockdown in Metro Manila and some other areas. The government, however, appears to be pushing for its years-old plan to phase out jeepneys as old relics of the war with highly polluting engines and poor lights and brakes, contributing heavily to traffic congestion.

This is a worthy goal, but it has been delayed for years so as to help jeepney drivers and operators make the needed adjustments, including subsidies and loans with which to buy the new units. Since we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the government might be able to make further adjustments so as to allow jeepney drivers to earn some income after so many months of lockdown restrictions.

