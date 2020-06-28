Abueva reveals offer to play in Japan league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JONAS TERRADO

Calvin Abueva bared on Saturday that there was indeed an offer to play in Japan’s B.League, the same league that recently welcomed to its fold ex-Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena.

Abueva sparked intrigue on social media by posting an Instagram story of a text message containing the said offer.

“Good am Calvin pls call me (part of message censored) May offer sa Japan B League,” said the person, who Abueva didn’t reveal.

If ever the offer gets into serious stage, it may pose an alternative for Abueva to resume his playing career since he is still serving an indefinite suspension slapped by PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial more than a year ago for a pair of misconducts.

Abueva, who was banned for his lewd gesture at the girlfriend of Ray Parks Jr. and for hitting TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones with a clothesline, has since met most of the conditions set by Marcial before being considered for reinstatement.

The Phoenix Super LPG standout said in the 2OT podcast weeks ago that he needs to complete four sessions of his psychology test in order to complete the process.

The offer, though obviously informal at this point, could mean that there’s interest from the B.League to tap Filipino cagers as part of the league’s “Asian Player Quota” rule.

Ravena became the first-ever player under the quota to be signed by a B.League team when he was tapped by San-En Neophoenix.

The 23-year-old opted to skip the PBA draft after ending his UAAP career with a third straight championship to accept offers overseas which paid off when Ravena and the Neophoenix completed the deal.

comments