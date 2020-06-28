Cebu City councilor dies from COVID-19

CEBU CITY – Former congressman and incumbent Cebu City Councilor Antonio Cuenco died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The passing of the 84-year-old legislator was confirmed by his son James Anthony Cuenco, a former city councilor.

“Today, a great man has passed on. What is very shocking is the manner and the suddenness of his passing,” James said in a Facebook post past 5 p.m. last Saturday.

According to James, the former congressman experienced mild fever and cough last June 18. He then underwent a swab test and was confirmed to have been infected with the virus last June 20.

Cuenco ran under Barug-PDP Laban of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Barug-PDP Laban will be nominating Cuenco’s replacement, said City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Provincial Health Office (CPHO) confirmed that a Capitol employee died due to COVID 19.

Dr. Christina Giango, chief of PHO, said the 53-year-old male employee died last June 25.

Giango said 12 Capitol workers have been tested positive for the virus.

Two of the infected personnel have recovered while there are still nine active cases, said Giango.

As of June 27, a total of 949 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cebu province.

The province had 186 recoveries and 66 deaths. (Calvin D. Cordova)

