Folayang eyes ONE Championship title fight with Lee

By JAN CARLO ANOLIN

The ONE Championship flagship event “ONE: Surrender” has been set on July 31 and Team Lakay’s Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang is just one of those fighters raring to return to the Circle.

“This is a good news for me and all the athletes, because finally the event is already starting to be ignited,” the 35-year-old Folayang said. “I’m always ready, I’m (a) professional so anytime should do.”

Last Friday, ONE chief executive officer and founder Chatri Sityodtong announced that ONE: Surrender is set in a closed-door, audience-free venue in Thailand in response to health protocols. Official cards and other details have yet to be announced.

Folayang, who holds a 22-9 record, assured that he’s ready to take whoever the promotion pairs him for a matchup.

Asked for a certain fighter, the two-time lightweight champion has set sights on current titleholder Christian “The Warrior” Lee. “I’m looking forward to meet the champion in my division someday because he is young and very aggressive,” Folayang said.

The Lakay veteran, however, needs to climb up the rankings after yielding to Pieter Buist of the Netherlands in “ONE: Fire & Fury” at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City last February.

The 5’7” Folayang spends a lot of time in the gym and at home for back-to-back workouts.

“(For) everyday lifestyle, well it’s all about planning what to do next day and being creative in my approach on training.”

Lakay coach Mark Sangiao said the athletes have adapted to the “new normal” and training in the gym based in La Trinidad, Benguet has been allowed by the local government.

Sangiao and his Lakay stalwarts follow strict health protocols implemented such as body check temperature, record keeping, wearing of face masks when not in contact, proper social distancing, washing of hands or applying alcohol, and disinfecting the whole facility and equipment. For regular gym-goers who want to stay fit, only 50 percent of customers were allowed inside the facility, provided that they follow proper physical distancing.

