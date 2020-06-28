Grade 6 student yields P7-M shabu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police confiscated a kilo of suspected shabu with a street value of over P7 million from a Grade 6 student during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Barbara in this city on Saturday afternoon.

Police Regional Office for Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) director Police Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr. said the suspect is a 17-year-old student from Luuk Liminusa island in Siasi, Sulu province.

Cambay said authorities recovered from the possession of the minor one large and one small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containg suspected shabu weighing 1.039.8 kilogram worth P7,070, 640.

Police said they conducted the buy-bust operation against the suspect on Fernandez Street in Barangay Sta. Barbara at about 2:15 p.m., Saturday.

Zamboanga City Police Station 10 and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-9) said the suspect was a newly identified drug dealer in this city.

He is now detained at Zamboanga City Police Station 10 for appropriate filing of case while all the recovered items were brought to Zamboanga City Crime Laboratory for examination.

comments