Happy ending

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

IN LOVE – He’s a bold star, a certified “hubadero.” But then he’s a good actor. He made good bold films, directed by award-winning names. He belongs to a major studio.

She’s a nymphet with a few indie films to her name. Off-cam, she’s a sweet and simple girl. A reluctant bold star, really.

“Hubadero” and nym­phet meet and fall madly in love with each other.

*

PROPOSAL – He made a pro­posal to her. Give up acting and instead go to college. She is, after all, intelligent. He offered to finance her studies.

She is initially hesi­tant, but he is insis­tent.

The nymphet, with the help of a friend, finds a good school, a Catholic college exclusively for girls. She’s open about her bold background to the nuns, who decide to give her a chance provided she gives up acting.

Of course, the good nuns have no idea who is financing her studies.

Her classmates are generally friendly, but a few snub her.

One time, she’s called to the dean’s office. Her bold pictorial appears in a movie magazine. She tearfully explains it’s an old one…taken when she was a newcomer. The nuns under­stand.

*

HAPPY ENDING – Four years pass. She graduates with hon­ors, making her boy­friend-benefactor extremely happy and proud.

They get married.

Isn’t that a happy ending?

Where are they now?

Abroad, in a Eu­ropean country. A relative of the actor petitions them.

Hear they are liv­ing happily with their children.

