BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
*
IN LOVE – He’s a bold star, a certified “hubadero.” But then he’s a good actor. He made good bold films, directed by award-winning names. He belongs to a major studio.
She’s a nymphet with a few indie films to her name. Off-cam, she’s a sweet and simple girl. A reluctant bold star, really.
“Hubadero” and nymphet meet and fall madly in love with each other.
*
PROPOSAL – He made a proposal to her. Give up acting and instead go to college. She is, after all, intelligent. He offered to finance her studies.
She is initially hesitant, but he is insistent.
The nymphet, with the help of a friend, finds a good school, a Catholic college exclusively for girls. She’s open about her bold background to the nuns, who decide to give her a chance provided she gives up acting.
Of course, the good nuns have no idea who is financing her studies.
Her classmates are generally friendly, but a few snub her.
One time, she’s called to the dean’s office. Her bold pictorial appears in a movie magazine. She tearfully explains it’s an old one…taken when she was a newcomer. The nuns understand.
*
HAPPY ENDING – Four years pass. She graduates with honors, making her boyfriend-benefactor extremely happy and proud.
They get married.
Isn’t that a happy ending?
Where are they now?
Abroad, in a European country. A relative of the actor petitions them.
Hear they are living happily with their children.