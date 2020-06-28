IATF IDs still valid – DILG

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año reiterated on Sunday that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) issued identification cards are still honored beyond its June 20 expiration date.

He issued the reminder to erase confusion regarding the validity of the IATF-issued IDs.

Año explained that there is no need to renew the IATf IDs since the identity of the bearers did not change.

“If we renew that, it will entail a lot of work and eat up a lot of time,’’ Año said.

Año said that those with the expired IATF IDs just need to present other proofs of identification or their certificates of employment should these be asked by police or military personnel manning the quarantine checkpoints.

He appealed for the public’s patience as slight inconvenience may be experienced when security forces manning the checkpoints ask for their identifications. (Chito Chavez)

