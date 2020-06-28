Moving on after a loved one’s death

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

*

READY or not, someone we love will leave this world one day, and we will miss him forever. Death is one of the most certain things in this life. Somehow, a lingering illness tells us that the time may be near, but a sudden death is not only painful but shocking.

How does one cope when a loved one dies from whatever cause and in whatever circumstance?

Remember that nothing is permanent. Every beginning has an ending, and only our Creator knows when a person will join Him. Our lives are merely borrowed. No one can argue with that.

Give yourself time to grieve. It is normal to grieve. If you deny the pain of your loss, it will not go away. It will just create more pains and conflicts that may affect your health, family life, and possibly even your career.

Keep yourself busy. Live your purpose. There are various things you can do to stay productive even when you are hurting. You are not the only one who is grieving, but the world must not stop. Be strong.

Instead of talking about your loss most of the time, focus on the good things which your loved one has contributed to what you are today, the influence he had on your life, his favorite things, and the values he had. Cook or order his favorite dishes once in a while, or when there are important occasions. Take care of the things he built or created. These are small ways of keeping his memory alive.

Continue doing the things you love. Develop a new hobby. Enjoy things even if you are grieving. It does not mean forgetting about your loved one. It means life must go on. Even your loved one would not want to see you depressed or stuck if he were still alive.

