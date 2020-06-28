P1.97-M illegally caught fish confiscated in Aklan

The Philippine Navy’s Naval Forces Central (NFC) has seized a total of P1.97 million worth of illegally caught fish from six fishing boats operating in seawaters off Tangalan, Aklan in Western Visayas (Region 6), the military bared on Saturday.

Lt. Junior Grade Frances Maye Macapinig, CNFC public affairs officer, said the fishing boats were flagged in a joint counter-action seaborne operations launched by the Naval Intelligence and Security Group (NISG-Central) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR-6) last June 24.

Macapinig said a total of 55 fishermen were caught using a bag net locally known as “basing” which is an “active” fishing gear.

It means that the fishing gear is dragged through the water via human, animal or engine power, thus, resulting in higher efficiency compared to a “passive” gear such as gillnets and traps which rely on the movement of fishes.

The use of active gear by fishing boats in catching fish in municipal waters, bays and fishery management areas is prohibited under the Republic Act 10654 or the amended Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

Macapinig said the first fishing boat was spotted by authorities while engaging in illegal fishing less than one nautical mile from Tanglan, Aklan. The boat was owned by the locals in Barangay Dumatad with 10 crew onboard and a catch worth P400,000.

Another fishing boat owned by residents from Barangay Jawili with 10 crew onboard was also rounded up. Their catch with an estimated street value of P400,000 were also confiscated.

Authorities also caught a boat being operated by locals from Barangay Poblacion with a 12-member crew and an estimated catch of P350,000.

Further, two fishing boats were consecutively spotted illegally fishing in another part of Tangalan’s municipal waters.

The boats were maneuvered by 12 fishermen from Barangay Dumatad and already loaded with P400,000 worth of catch, Macapinig said.

The last fishing boat was seen on Afga Point also in Tangalan, with 11 fishermen from Barangay Dumatad. They had an estimated catch of P420,000.

Macapinig said the fishermen were charged for violation of Section 95 (Use of Active Gear in Municipal Waters, Bays and Other Fishery Management Areas) of RA 10654.

