Scattered rains from ‘habagat’

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

THE southwest monsoon or “habagat” is back and is bringing scattered rains and thunderstorms mostly over the western section of the country.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the habagat may prevail over Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao until today.

Mendoza said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be warm and humid with chances of isolated afternoon or evening rain showers due to localized thunderstorms until Wednesday except for some parts of Northern and Central Luzon that may have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers tomorrow and Wednesday.

