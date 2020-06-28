Sen. Bong Revilla pays tribute to his late father former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. yesterday paid tribute to his father, former actor and Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., who passed away last Friday at the age of 93, saying he has accomplished so much in life.

“Sabi ko Daddy, it’s time for you to go. Mission accomplished ka na. Nagawa mo na lahat para sa aming mga magkakapatid,” Revilla Jr. said on Facebook Live.

“Napagsilbihan mo rin ang bayan. Nagawa mo rin ang lahat ng mga gusto mong gawin kaya it’s time for you to go home. I’ll just see you in heaven,” Revilla Jr. added.

Revilla Jr. extolled that his father’s passing, though painful, is a celebration of his legacy.

“Maaaring ‘di po siya perpektong tao, ‘di po siya perpektong ama pero napakabuti niya pong tao at may puso,” the lawmaker from Cavite said.

He thanked all the people who condoled with their family.

“Masakit mawalan ng ama, ulila na pong lubos dahil wala na rin po ang aking mommy,” he said.

“Pero ganoon talaga. Sabi nga ang bawat tao may kaniya-kaniyang oras, may kaniya-kaniyang panahon. Lahat tayo doon din tutungo, it’s just a matter of kung ano ‘yong maiiwan mo na legacy.” (Hannah L. Torregoza)

comments