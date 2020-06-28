Soldier killed in clash with Reds in Iligan CIty

ILIGAN CITY – A soldier belonging to the Philippine Army’s 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion died during an encounter with New People’s Army (NPA) members in Barangay Kalilangan here at 12 noon on Saturday, the military reported.

Army’s 4th Mech Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Col.Domingo G. Dulay said “the operating troops were able to intercept undetermined armed CTGs (Communist Terrorist Group members) and figured in a two-hour firefight which compelled the enemy to scamper from southeast direction.”

“Unfortunately, one of our soldier paid an ultimate sacrifice and one was wounded after the firefight,” added Dulay.

Additional troops were deployed to neutralize the CTG and to ensure the safety of locals in the community.

1st Infantry Division commander Major Gen. Generoso Ponio expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the dead soldier.

“Our soldier died a hero while protecting our people and their communities. We will vigorously pursue these armed terrorists until they will be left with no choice but surrender or get killed,” said Ponio.

He assured that wounded trooper will be given medical attention and support. (Bonita L. Ermac)

