Angelika at Mika, may pinagdadaanan

BY DANTE LAGANA

MALUNGKOT ang magkapatid na Angelika at Mika dela Cruz. May sakit ang kanilang ama na si Ernie dela Cruz.

Bagama’t hindi nila tinukoy kung ano eksakto ang karamda­man ng ama ramdam ang sakit ng pinagdadaanan ng mga ito sa recent posts nila sa social media.

Ani Mika sa Instagram, “Daddy.. words aren’t enough to express how sad, scared and broken I am right now.. sobrang sakit makita yung kalagayan mo ngayon. nabigla tayong lahat.. hindi tayo handa. I have now realized how precious each moment is and daddy I will forever be grateful for you. you saved me… you accepted me with all your heart. kaya daddy lalakasan ko loob ko, para sayo kasi we still need you. I STILL NEED YOU. pinasa na kita kay LORD sabi ko siya na ang bahala. mahal ka niya. mahal kita. lalaban tayo.”

Humingi rin ng panalangin sa kanyang mga fans at followers si Mika.

Sa Facebook naman nagpaa­hayag ng saloobin si Angelika sa sitwasyon ng ama.

Sabi niya, “Dear Lord, Please heal my father. I love him so much. He is a good friend, a good brother, a good son, he is a good husband, and a good father. Please heal him, wash him with your precious blood, sanctify him Lord Jesus Christ.”

“I pray for every child who has same situation like me, I pray that they will be strong and that you will hear their hearts desires. Every child needs a Father and I need mine. Lord we are nothing without You, someday we will all rest in heaven with You but Lord God I’m begging you please give my Father long life and heal him. In Jesus name. Amen.”

