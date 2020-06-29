Crime group leader dead in shootout

SINILOAN, Laguna – An alleged crime group leader was killed in a gunfight with police while his companion escaped during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Wawa, here, Sunday night.

Police identified the slain suspect as Renato Baldemora with aliases “Mac-mac,” “Punio,” and “Jhondi,” 36.

Baldemora was the leader of the “Jhondi Baldemora Group” involved in illegal drug and gun-for-hire activities in the third and fourth districts of Laguna, said Police Capt. Kim Zita.

His companion, identified as Abdulkader Cali, escaped during the encounter that occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Prior to the gunfight, a police officer, who acted a poseur buyer, managed to buy a sachet of shabu from the suspects using P5,000 marked money.

Police said Baldemora engaged the cops in a shootout after sensing that he was dealing with a policeman. He died on the spot on the driver’s seat of his car.

Probers recovered from the crime scene a .45-caliber pistol. (Danny Estacio)

