‘Rizal Memorial’ to undergo disinfection, repairs

By Nick Giongco

The Rizal Memorial Coliseum is ready for a round of disinfection and repairs following the release of the last COVId-19 patient over the weekend.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said on Monday that the coliseum, which was refurbished last year for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, would receive the same amount of attention that was given to the neighboring Ninoy Aquino Stadium (NAS).

The NAS, located on Adriatico Street, was the first venue to be turned into a government-controlled facility that housed coronavirus patients with mild symptoms.

The PSC said the NAS is ready anew to host another batch of patients. It was reconfigured to accommodate 120 patients.

The Rizal Coliseum on Vito Cruz can likewise be a temporary shelter for about the same number of individuals.

With the NAS and Rizal Coliseum vacated, only the Multi-Purpose Arena at Philsports in Pasig has patients to treat.

The security over at the NAS and Rizal Coliseum, both located inside the vast Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, are being manned by personnel from the Armed Forced and Philippine National Police.

There were no fatalities recorded during the entire period when these venues assumed the role of temporary hospitals.

