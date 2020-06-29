Saso finishes in joint 5th, pockets P4 million

As expected, Filipino-Japanese Yuka Saso put on another explosive round but settled for a four-under 68 to finish in joint fifth in the rain-hit Earth Mondahmin Cup Monday at the Camellia Hills Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

Aching to amend for a dismal 74 in the second round that dimmed her brilliant 66 in the opening round, Saso banged in two birdies in the first five holes before a bogey mishap on the sixth somehow derailed her charge.

Still, she was able to recover her bearing with birdies on Nos. 8, 15 and 17 to pull within one off new joint leaders Ayaka Watanabe and Ai Suzuki.

The 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist, however, managed only a par on the 18th for a four-day total of 9-under 279. She had a 71 in the third round.

She pocketed P4 million for her effort – her biggest paycheck in three starts as a pro.

Ayaka Watanabe won the title with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Both Watanabe and Suzuki finished with similar 277s.

Mizuki Tanaka, who led Saso by six before the start of the round, struggled with a 73 and slipped to third in a tie with Miki Sakai at 278.

Other 279 scorers were Erica Hara (67), Mao Nozawa (68), Momoko Osato (69), and Mao Saigo (71).

Saso’s finish will surely bolster her confidence when she resumes her JLPGA drive in the Samantha Thavasa & GMP Internet Girls Collection Ladies tournament on July 17-19 in Ibaraki with the Fil-Japanese ace bracing for a grueling campaign beginning August with at least 10 tournaments lined up over the next three months.

