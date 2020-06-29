Typecasting

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

*

TYPECASTING ACTORS: The worst thing that could happen to an actor is to be typecast in a particular image, role, mode, genre or film type.

It was hardest for actors in previous eras when the studio system shaped and molded an actor’s image according to type.

For instance, movie queens Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, and Amalia Fuentes were once typecast in the roles of well-behaved girls, never going astray. In their mature years, these women metamorphosed into character roles once con­sidered unthinkable during their prime.

*

DRAMA DIVAS: Their exact opposites were Rita Gomez and Lolita Rodriguez, who built their drama diva images while play­ing women wronged by society, if they weren’t the wrongdoers themselves.

Typecasting is still very much in vogue in the present enter­tainment industry where roles are assigned to actors accord­ing to type. In other words, an actor’s physicality comes into play when he lands a part.

*

MATINEE IDOLS: If he’s foreign-looking or mestizo, it would be easy to build him as a matinee idol, the likes of Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Piolo Pascual, Jake Cuenca, or Gabby Concepcion, Lloyd Samartino, Dante Rivero and Ricky Belmonte previously.

