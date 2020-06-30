10 more illegal aliens deported

BY JUN RAMIREZ

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deported 10 more ille­gal aliens detained at its war­den facility in Taguig City.

Immigration Commission­er Jaime Morente said the deportations were carried out as part of the BI’s program to decongest and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its detention facility located in Camp Bagong Diwa.

“We will continue to send home these foreign inmates once they have been issued deportation orders and pro­vided they have no pending criminal cases in court,” Mor­ente said.

Earlier, the BI had deported seven Chinese nationals, four of whom are fugitives while three were illegal black sand miners.

According to BI port op­erations chief Grifton Medina, the 10 deportees departed from the Ninoy Aquino In­ternational Airport (NAIA) via separate flights of three different airlines that flew to China last June 19, 24 and 25.

Medina said eight of the deportees were Chinese na­tionals while two were Mon­golians.

It was learned that five of the Chinese deportees are fugitves wanted for economic crimes due to their involve­ment in illegal online gam­ing operations and telecom fraud.

The three other Chinese nationals were deported for overstaying and committing fraud and misrepresenta­tion while the two Mongo­lians are alleged female sex workers caught in one of the raids of prostitution dens in Metro Manila last year.

