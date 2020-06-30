10 more illegal aliens deported

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY JUN RAMIREZ
*
THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deported 10 more illegal aliens detained at its warden facility in Taguig City.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the deportations were carried out as part of the BI’s program to decongest and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at its detention facility located in Camp Bagong Diwa.
“We will continue to send home these foreign inmates once they have been issued deportation orders and provided they have no pending criminal cases in court,” Morente said.
Earlier, the BI had deported seven Chinese nationals, four of whom are fugitives while three were illegal black sand miners.
According to BI port operations chief Grifton Medina, the 10 deportees departed from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) via separate flights of three different airlines that flew to China last June 19, 24 and 25.
Medina said eight of the deportees were Chinese nationals while two were Mongolians.
It was learned that five of the Chinese deportees are fugitves wanted for economic crimes due to their involvement in illegal online gaming operations and telecom fraud.
The three other Chinese nationals were deported for overstaying and committing fraud and misrepresentation while the two Mongolians are alleged female sex workers caught in one of the raids of prostitution dens in Metro Manila last year.