15 QCPD cops face raps for escape of 6 Chinese detainees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) has filed criminal and administrative charges against the 15 police officers who were on duty during the escape of six Chinese detainees from its temporary detention facility.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo confirmed this in a press briefing on Monday. He said an investigation is already ongoing.

“Yung 15 police personnel na nagdu-duty noong tumakas ‘yung anim, na-file-an na natin ng criminal case sa prosecutor’s office, tapos ‘yung admin case naman nila, ongoing ‘yung investigation (Regarding the 15 police personnel assigned during the escape of the six detainees, we already filed criminal case against them at the prosecutor’s office, and the administrative case against them is ongoing),” he said.

The police officers, previously assigned to QCPD’s Mobile Force Battalion, are charged for the violation of Article 224 of the Revised Penal Code or Evasion Through Negligence, according to Montejo.

This came after six Chinese nationals, who were among the foreigners apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and QCPD for working without proper permits and visas at a building in Barangay Bago Bantay, were discovered missing during an evening headcount inside Camp Karingal on June 23.

They were identified as Zhang Yi Xin, Ludong Jin, Song Qicheng, Lu Yinliang, Huang Yong Qiao and Chen Bin, who were found to be working for a licensed Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) which was not yet allowed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to operate. They were re-arrested after they were found near a creek on Mapagkumbaba St. in Bgy. Cruz na Ligtas. (Joseph Pedrajas)

comments