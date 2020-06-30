2 foreigners held for selling medicines

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

*

TWO Chinese nationals have been arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents in Paranaque City for illegally selling medicines.

NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor identified the two aliens as Chui Bao Cai and Wang Jin Qi.

The two were nabbed by agents of the NBI’s Task Force Anti-Illegal Drugs (NBI-TFAID) during an entrapment opera­tion conducted at the ware­house of the Chinese nation­als in Paranaque City last June 24.

During the operation, NBI operatives seized 380 boxes of assorted unregistered Chi­nese medicines.

Following their arrest, the two Chinese were present­ed for inquest before the Paranaque City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Republic Act 9611 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009; RA 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines; and RA 10918 or the Philippine Phar­macy Act.

The NBI said the opera­tion against the Chinese was conducted after receiving information that they were selling medicines online to Chinese nationals.

“Further investigation re­vealed that Subject Cai is one of the biggest suppliers of Chinese medicines to other underground hospitals and pharmacies operated by Chi­nese nationals in the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby provinces,” the NBI reported.

The NBI added that “Cai also engages in the illegal practice of dispensing medical drugs to Chinese nationals without prescription from a licensed physician.”

comments