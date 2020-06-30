8 arrested for illegal quarrying in Tarlac

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents arrested eight persons for the illegal excavation of lahar sand in Tarlac.

NBI Officer-In-Charge Eric Distor identified those arrested as Erwin Feliciano, Renoel Paulino, Eugene Madolid, Rolly Verdeflor, Alex Gato, Rodel De Jesus, Rico Duron, and Gilbert Cubelo, all workers of A Sand Quarry,.

They were apprehended last June 24 at the illegal quarrying site in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Capas, Tarlac during operations conducted by agents of the NBI’s Environmental Crime Division (NBI-EnCD).

“Subjects failed to present documents and permits necessary to conduct quarry operations, prompting the operatives to place them under arrest,” the NBI said in a statement.

The NBI also seized at the site heavy equipment amounting to around P10.86 million, including six dump trucks, two pay loaders, and one backhoe.

Following their arrest, the eight were presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor-Tarlac City for theft of minerals in violation of Section 103 of Republic Act 7942, the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Prior to the operation, it was found that A Sand Quarry has been selling lahar sand between P5,000 to P6,000 per dump truck.

“Verification revealed that no quarry permits were issued for the whole province of Tarlac by the Provincial Mining Regulatory Board – Tarlac,” the NBI said. (Jeffrey Damicog)

