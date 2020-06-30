ABS-CBN hand in hand with Kapamilya artists

BY NEIL RAMOS

ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes is thankful with Ka­pamilya artists and their talent managers agreeing to take a cut in their tal­ent fees to help the network deal with the impact of the shutdown of its TV and radio operations.

“We are grateful to all our artists for their understanding and support for the network during these difficult times. We thank them for keeping the passion and commitment to bring joy and entertainment to our audience in the midst of the pandemic and the shutdown,” Vidanes said in a statement.

The move is among cost-saving measures undertaken by ABS-CBN as it continues to lose R30 to 35 million in daily advertising revenues due to the broadcast shutdown, as well as the continued onslaught of COVID-19, which led to stricter production guidelines for tap­ings and staging of live enter­tainment shows.

Meanwhile, Professional Artist Managers Inc. (PAMI) president June Rufino said the group of tal­ent managers fully understands the situation of ABS-CBN.

Rufino said PAMI members acknowledge the support, pro­fessional development, and job opportunities that ABS-CBN has given to their talents through the years.

“In good times, ABS-CBN has been with us. In bad times, we want to be there for them. Ngayon alam nila, wala ang ABS-CBN. Naiintindihan nila iyon. We want to cooperate. We want to help ABS-CBN in whatever way we can and taking a pay cut is one way to do that,” she said.

She added, “ABS-CBN has al­ways been in the service of the Filipino. Kapag may calamities, ‘yung ABS-CBN ang nauunang tumulong. Now, it’s time for us to pay it forward.”

The network recently brought back some of its teleseryes and live entertainment shows via the Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV nationwide.

These include “FPJ’s Ang Prob­insyano,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Love Thy Woman,” “Magandang Buhay,” “The Voice Teens,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and “It’s Showtime.”

It also launched two new shows namely “Paano Kita Mapapasala­matan” and “Iba Yan.”

“We will continue to serve the Filipino through Kapamilya Channel on cable, satellite TV, and iWant,” said Vidanes.

