Father, son die in Pasig fire

BY JHON CASINAS

A 40-YEAR-OLD man and his 10-year-old son died while three others were injured in a fire that struck a house in Pasig City early Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said.

Probers identified the fatalities as Rodolfo Eguillos and his son Paul Jacob.

The BFP said three people also sustained burns and injuries during the blaze that hit a two-storey house in Villa Tupaz, Barangay San Joaquin at around 1:10 a.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 1:50 a.m.

The BFP pegged the damage of the fire at P200,000.

Arson investigators are still conducting investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

