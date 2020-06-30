Life on hold

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JULLIE Y. DAZA

*

HALF the year gone and clueless where we are today and what tomorrow will be like! New normal? It’s not anything like saying 60 is the new 40; betcha it’s more like 40 feels like 60!

Elnora Halili, Lily Monteverde, Tony Pastor, who are all superior senior citizens and pianists, are having a more play-ful time than the rest of us. With their pianos and on 10 skillful fingers each, they pass the time more quickly for themselves and their followers by entertaining us with their fabulous repertoires of piano melodies from Mozart to Louie Ocampo and Crash Landing.

From their homes, their mini-concerts take our minds off the monotony of the lockdown, transporting us down memory lane or up the classical ladder of the masters. In this regard, a thank-you note to DZFE for keeping the music going . . .

Other “vulnerable” venerables surprise themselves with what they’ve been doing to stay sane indoors.

“Mader” Ricky, beauty guru: “I talk to my plants and the furniture. After one week, they talk back to me. When I’m in the mood, I cook.”

Frank E, Rotarian: “Learning to use laptop. Read, fix files, attend weekly meetings via Zoom.”

Meloi, writer: “Working on a coffee table book.”

Baby E, gardener-to-be: “Korean-drama fantasies keep me awake. Today I applied a bit of lip color before turning on the TV, haha, crazy! The lockdown has made me much more religious, attending mass daily and praying the rosary in front of the screen.”

Milagros, dedicated gardener: “I don’t mind being quarantined at all – my plants and I communicate. Thank God for free Viber calls, I can even make telebabad with podcasts.”

Mitos, restaurateur: “Finishing photo albums untended over the last 10 to 15 years. Captioning them. Reminiscing. Praying.”

Mandy, photographer: “Learning via Webinar for eight weeks so I can put up an ebookstore online. My school is the Internet Business Master Class.”

Danny, banker: “I tour the world via YouTube. Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Finland. Museums, libraries, gardens. Montenegro has got to be the most beautiful small country in Eastern Europe! Been to Argentina, Costa Rica, Paraguay. On the Orient Express from Hong Kong to Beijing to Mongolia, dropping off in Russia. Watching movies circa 1945-50s.”

All aboard!

comments