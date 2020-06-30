Muntinlupa ends Sucat lockdown

BY JONATHAN HICAP

THE Muntinlupa City gov­ernment ended the lockdown of a community in Barangay Sucat after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation has improved in the area.

Sitio Pagkakaisa Zone 3 In­terior in Sucat was originally put under Enhanced Local­ized Community Quarantine (ELCQ) from June 13 to 26. It was extended up to July 3 as health officials noted an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

In a new order, Mayor Jaime Fresnedi shortened the lockdown to June 29, or four days ahead of schedule, upon the recommendation of City Health Office chief Dr. Teresa Tuliao.

Tuliao said that of the 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sucat community, 14 have already recovered while the remaining 15 are at the Ospital ng Muntinlupa for isolation and treatment. All COVID-19 positive residents are recovering and their health conditions have im­proved. She also said the doubling time of COVID-19 cases in the area has slowed down.

During the lockdown, the CHO conducted a mass test­ing in the community and the city government provid­ed food packs to families.

Fresnedi urged residents to continue observing physi­cal distancing, wearing face masks and washing of hands.

